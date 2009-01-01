Home | News | General | Newcastle join Milan, Juventus, Inter, in race for Nigerian U-23 attacking prospect
- Newcastle have reportedly shown interest in signing Nigerian U-23 star David Okereke

- The 21-year-old has also been linked with other EPL side as well as Milan, Juventus, Inter

- Okereke has scored 10 goals and made 12 assists in his remarkable season with Spezia Calcio

Newcastle are tracking Nigerian U-23 international David Okereke who plays for Serie B side Spezia Calcio, according to reports.

The talented winger has also been linked with a host of Premier League and Serie A clubs following his outstanding performances this season.

Okereke helped his club reach the playoffs but were knocked out in the quarter finals following their 2-1 loss to Citadella.

The 21-year-old winger has notched up 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances in Italy's second division.

He is a versatile attacker who played 15 times as a center-forward, 14 appearances on the right and played once from the left.

The academy graduate is highly regarded in Italy with Juventus and both Milan clubs, all in the running for the €8million-rated prodigy.

Okereke could act as cover for Newcastle's forward Ayoze Perez which will add more pace to the Magpies' attacking line.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Super Eagles defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi tops the race to be named the best tackler in the Premier League for the second time in a row.

The Nigeria international has been impressive for his EPL side Leicester City this campaign scoring twice in 37 league appearances.

