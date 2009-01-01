Home | News | General | My pregnant customer paid with my husband’s ATM card -Nigerian lady cries out
Well, a woman seemed to get the shock of her life after she discovered her husband’s cheating ways in the most unconventional manner.
According to a Facebook user, Mabel Agbenyo, a pregnant customer went to the married woman’s shop and bought goods worth N164,000. However, she wanted to pay with POS and the ATM card she produced belonged to the shop owner's husband.
Mabel added that the pregnant customer explained that the card is for her fiancé and they are getting married after she gives birth which is in three months.
Interestingly, the ladies husband has refused to go home since the incident happened and his wife has not called to ask what the problem is.
The incident reportedly happened at Garki market in Abuja.
