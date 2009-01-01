Kaduna, FCT pilgrims boards announce N1.5m as 2019 Hajj fare

Kaduna State and the Federal Capital Territory, on Saturday, announced N1.5million as the 2019 Hajj fare for intending pilgrims in the state.

The boards’ Public Relations Officers, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi, and Muhammad Lawal disclosed this in statements in Kaduna and Abuja respectively.

The statements revealed that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria had approved N1, 549,297.09 as the 2019 Hajj fare for intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The intending pilgrims would also get a flat Basic Travel Allowance of $800.00.

Kaduna State’s Abdullahi said that the state overseer of the board, Imam Hussaini Ikara, explained that the fare was arrived at after computation of all hajj components, including accommodation in Makkah and Madinah respectively.



“No provision was made for minimum and or maximum BTA as practised in the past.

People who have performed hajj in the last four years are to pay additional charges of 2,000 Saudi Riyals, the equivalent of over N162,000.

However, Ikara urged the intending pilgrims to hasten their payments as the process of acquiring visa had since commenced and the need to pay the balance of the fare to NAHCON on schedule.

(NAN)

