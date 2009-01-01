Bundesliga title: Ribery, Robben on bench for last Bayern home game
- 15 hours 34 minutes ago
- 7
- 0
Arjen Robben have been named on the bench for their last home match with Bayern Munich as the team looks to seal the Bundesliga title against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Coach Niko Kovac instead preferred the younger pairing of Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry to start Saturday’s match in which a home draw will secure Bayern a seventh straight championship.
Rafinha, another long-serving Bayern player who will depart at the end of the season, was also named on the bench.
Goalkeeper captain Manuel Neuer and midfielders James Rodriguez and Javi Martinez are out injured.
Should Bayern lose to Eintracht, Borussia Dortmund could win the title with victory away to Borussia Moenchengladbach.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles