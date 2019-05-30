Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu attacks Buhari govt for honouring Abiola instead of Gen. Aguyi Ironsi





Nnamdi Kanu, a leading agitator for a Sovereign State of Biafra and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has attacked the Government of Nigeria for failing to recognize and honour former Head of State, late Gen. Aguyi Ironsi.





General Aguiyi Ironsi, former Nigerian Head of State, was killed during the coup d’etat prior to the 1966 civil war between Nigeria and old Eastern Region.





Nnamdi Kanu wondered why MKO Abiola, a Yoruba man, who, according to him, was never President or ascended the seat of power would be honoured on June 12 by the President Muhammadu Buhari government while Ironsi who ruled as a military head of state was not remembered either by his people, the Igbo, or the Nigerian Government.





Kanu, in a live broadcast from London, United Kingdom on Thursday, said, “I start this evening by asking each and every one of us to remember the price the class of 67-70 paid for us to be alive today.





“We must remind ourselves about how we got to where we are today. Allow me to introduce a perspective to guide our thoughts this evening.





“Let us consider this: The late Aguiyi Ironsi from Ibeku as myself, was a former head of state in Nigeria, a Biafran and an Igbo man. The first battle tested military general not the generalship of the likes of Buratai earned purely as a result of Fulani quota system and killing unarmed civilian protesters.





“Ironsi was killed by the same Fulani people whilst sitting as a head of state and nobody remembers him today. He was killed alongside a Yoruba man called Fajuyi who it may surprise you to know is still honoured by Yoruba people annually. Another Yoruba man, MKO Abiola was not even a president of Nigeria. He was not sworn in as a president, he never took over power. He was killed by the same killers of Ironsi the Fulani caliphate.





“Yoruba political class with their media hegemony and the ever treacherous Igbo Efulefus pushed and pushed until the FG of Nigeria declared June 12 a remembrance day to honour MKO Abiola while nobody remembers Aguiyi Ironsi a former Head of state because he’s a Biafran of Igbo extraction.





“They passed a bill today to recognise and honour June 12 because of one man, then turn against IPOB for honouring 6 million victims of genocide and those that fought to save those of us who are alive today. They must be mad and insane. Anybody who fails to sit at home on May 30th deserves to be stoned to death.





“Now the same band of God forsaken Fulani slaves in our midst is telling us not to honour over 3.5 million victims of genocide and the brave men that fought to keep us alive. What a bunch of soulless evil men. They are telling us not to honour our own people because an Igbo man or any Biafra for that matter is not worthy to be honoured in Nigeria.





“These are the same people whose politics of acquisance and compromise put us in the mess IPOB is trying to fix today. We must send a clear, unambiguous message to these Fulani slaves in our land that we must honour our brave fathers and mothers that fought for us.





“We are going to sit @ home on 30th may to remember and honour over 3.5m Biafrans killed by Britain through Nigeria.





“Some establishment media houses in Nigeria have so messed up our brains that if not for the timely intervention of Radio Biafra/IPOB our race would have ceased to exist by now. Praise be to Chukwu Okike Abiama Almighty God for his mercies. We must honour them by sitting at home on 30 May 2019.





“Abiola, a Yoruba man that Hausa Fulani killed will be honoured on June 12 but they are telling us not to honour over 3.5m innocent men, women and children killed. We Biafrans are wiser now. Let us honour our own heroes and heroines. Sit-at-home on 30th May let us show them love and remember their sacrifice.





“This same mindset led us to forget the heroic exploits of our mothers in 1929 of which this year is the 100th anniversary. The manipulative Nigerian media and some Efulefus born beside a refuse pile in Lagos made you to also forget the bravery of our mothers and fathers at the coal mines in Enugu. This was the first resistance against colonialism in Nigeria.





“Some of you have been brainwashed by the Efulefu brigade, mostly wayward but educated children of Biafran extraction born outside Biafraland with a deep seated resentment for self. These brigade of educated ignoramuses is the reason why landlocked Kaduna has a port where your containers can be transported to and collected almost free of charge if you are Fulani Arewa or Hausa but Biafran cities located on the deep water shores of the Atlantic ocean have no functioning seaport. Some of these ignorant fellows talk about Aku ruo ulo (think home) or divesting business interests to Biafraland as if you can build a viable economy without seaports, railways and proper international airports. They claim they are wise and educated but fail to grasp simple rudimentary economics.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW