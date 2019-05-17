FULL LIST: Dozie, Odili, Dasuki… the billionaires who own MTN Nigeria
- 17 hours 17 minutes ago
- 6
- 0
Going public on Thursday, MTN Nigeria has brought itself under the scrutiny of the investing public; all its progress and otherwise will now be subject to the corporate governance laws of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
In line with this, the press also has a duty to monitor how transparent or opaque a public limited company is, at every point of its institutional history.
The list of shareholders, who now own billions in the second biggest company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange as reported by TheCable
While the MTN Nigeria is still controlled by MTN Group, the parent country, some notable Nigerians hold billions in the telecommunications company.
Here’s a full list of those who own MTN Nigeria as at May 17, 2019.
|SHAREHOLDER
|VALUE IN NAIRA
|PERCENTAGE HOLD
|MTN International Limited
|1.68 trillion
|76.08
|Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited
|213.7 billion
|9.64
|Mobile Telephone Network
|60.95 billion
|2.75
|Government Employees Pension Fund
|38.69 billion
|1.75
|Victor Odili
|87.87 billion
|3.96
|Pascal Dozie
|37.07 billion
|1.67
|Sani Mohammed Bello
|28.87 billion
|1.30
|Babatunde Folawiyo
|23.83 billion
|1.08
|Gbenga Oyebode
|19.80 billion
|0.89
|Ahmed Dasuki
|19.35 billion
|0.87
|Karl Olutokun Toriola
|100.10 million
|0.005
|Total
|2.22 trillion
|100
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 67 of 67