You will weep for Nigerian women when you sit among some men -Twitter user
- 17 hours 48 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
A male Twitter user has taken to the social media platform to reveal what some men in his neighbourhood say about their partners during time out with friends .
According to @mhagayr some of these men treat their wives like commodities.
Continue to read his tweets below:
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 67 of 67