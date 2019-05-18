Home | News | General | Intrigues in Kogi as late ex governor’s son reportedly gets set to dump party for APC over guber poll

- Mona Mustapha Audu, the son of Prince Abubakar Audu, the late former governor of Kogi state, is reportedly set to dump the YPP for the APC, after declaring his intention to contest for the state’s gubernatorial poll

- Mustapha’s recent visit to the presidency has been linked to his reported move to return to the APC, by observers of Kogi politics

- The candidate is said to be under intense pressure from members of his family and APC elders to return to the ruling party

Barely two months after declaring his intention to contest for the Kogi state governorship election on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Mona Mustapha Audu, the son of Prince Abubakar Audu, the late former governor of Kogi state, is reportedly set to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Daily Trust, strong indications emerged in Saturday, May 18 that Mustapha would soon return to the ruling party at an event scheduled to hold in Lokoja, the state capital.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 22 suspected Yahoo boys in Delta; recovers exotic cars, gadgets

Legit.ng gathers that Mustapha’s recent visit to the presidency has been linked to his reported move to return to the APC, by observers of Kogi politics.

Within one week of ending his charity outreach programme, the gubernatorial candidate had been spotted with the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha and the special adviser to the president on political matters, Hon Gidado Samani, in Abuja.

According to unconfirmed reports, moves are being made by the powers-that-be at the national level, to compensate Mustapha for the loss of his father, Prince Audu, who died suddenly, on his way to winning the November 21, 2015 Kogi governorship election.

Since declaring for the governorship under the platform of the YPP, the late Audu’s son is said to have been under intense pressure from members of his family and APC elders to return to the ruling party.

READ ALSO: Pray, support FG to overcome kidnappings, banditry - GEJ tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the Bayelsa and Kogi state governorship elections will now hold on November 16.

The commission had earlier scheduled the process for November 2.

INEC director of voter education and publicity, Festus Okoye, said in a statement, that the change in date was as a result of various appeals for the commission to reschedule the polls.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Election not a do-or-die affair - Sanwoolu - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...