Police react to alleged self-murder of UNN undergraduate as CP orders investigation

- Enugu police command has ordered investigation into the death of UNN undergraduate, Chukwuemeka Ugwuoke

- Ugwuoke was reported to have taken his life on in the early hours of May 13 out of depression

- Reacting, Enugu police command PRO SP Ebere Amaraizu said investigation has been launched on the reason behind the death

The commissioner of police in Enugu state, Sulaiman Balarabe, has ordered investigations into alleged self-murder of a University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) student, Chukwuemeka Ugwuoke.

The command’s public relations officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement made available in Enugu on Saturday, May 19.

Legit.ng gathers that Amaraizu said the alleged death incident happened in the early hours of May 13.

He noted that the commissioner had directed the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) of the command to unravel the mystery behind the self-killing incident.

He said Ugwuoke, 21, who was a student of English and Literary Studies of UNN, hailed from Amodoloro Umuabor village in Eha Alumona community in Nsukka local government Area of the state.

He said: “The deceased allegedly set off in the early hours of May 13 to an uncompleted building within the school axis and allegedly drank two bottles of substance suspected to be “snipper’’ insecticide.

“It was however gathered that shortly after allegedly consuming the substance, he called his friends on phone that he has done it and his friends, rushing promptly to the scene, discovered him gasping for breath and life.

“He was, however, rushed to UNN Medical Centre for medical attention and was subsequently referred to University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku Ozalla, and there, he was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.''

Amaraizu noted that further information revealed that this was the fourth time the deceased had attempted self-murder “as he is said to be allegedly suffering from depression."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that another female undergraduate in the UNN had conveyed her intention to take her life through scary posts on Facebook.

Since making a post on her intention to kill herself on Facebook, the UNN student named Nnemelu Shalon had been declared missing.

