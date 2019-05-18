Home | News | General | WBC champions Deontay Wilder finally reveals how much he wants to fight Anthony Joshua

- Deontay Wilder believes he can pocket $100m from Anthony Joshua unification fight

- The Bronze Bomber will defends his WBC title against Dominic Breazeale on Saturday, May 18

- Boxing fans will be looking forward to see Wilder battle AJ in a heavyweight unification bout hopefully

Deontay Wilder has admitted snubbing various offers from Anthony Joshua and declared he deserve $100m to table his WBC title for a unification ‘fight’.

According to Metro report, Wilder was reportedly offered that same amount by streaming giants DAZN for a three-fight deal that includes fighting Joshua two times alongside Dominic Breazeale, who he fights on Saturday, May 18 in Brooklyn.

However, the American prefers his bout to be aired on Showtime, even as co-promoter Shelly Finkel, believes one unification fight against Anthony Joshua is valued at $100m alone.

Interestingly, Wilder also took out time to explain the possibility of making the nine figures from just one fight while responding to reporters question.

“Most definitely. We know the magnitude of the fight.

“The heavyweight division is so exciting now, the money is so huge in the sport right now. It’s one thing to watch fighters and know what they’re capable of doing, but the whole business side is another thing.

“That’s why I appreciate Shelly and my team trying to explain certain things to me, because sometimes it gets complicated for me to even explain. They’ve been in it for over 30 years.

“Shelly and Al [Haymon], together combined, have been in it for over 60 years. So why would they not know the route to go? They know what it takes, they’ve had all the champions before.

They know how to take a fighter to the next level and to the top and you’ve got to trust in the people that have the years of experience over anyone,” Wilder noted, even as Finkel included, saying:

“Eight months ago they [Joshua’s team] offered $10m, then they offered $15m, then they offered $20m. Now they came back with $40m. Deontay is only getting bigger so you can imagine what it’s going to be when they do fight.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anthony Joshua’s representatives want to avoid the 'Drake curse' from striking during his title defence in New York on June 1.

According to sportbible.com, AJ is set to give his approval to ban the Canadian rapper from his dressing room and corner during the fight night.

At the last count, the likes of Conor McGregor, Neymar, Jadon Sancho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, among sports stars that suffered from the 'Drake curse'.

