Nigerians react after Naira Marley's fans protested for his release

Fans of Nigerian singer Naira Marley recently stormed EFCC's office to protest the arrest of the musician. Amidst carrying placards and singing solidarity songs, they demanded for his release. A video of them engaging in this act has since gone viral. At the moment, many Nigerians are reacting to the action of these fans.

From the look of things, not many Nigerians are happy that Naira Marley's arrest was protested against in such manner. Several of them felt the protest undermined the offences of the singer and belittled the charges laid against him.

Even more, some Nigerians particularly pointed out on Twitter that there were more just causes which the fans could have protested for. It did not sit well with these tweeps that issues like SARS misbehaviour, corruption and the likes were not fought against instead.

In addition, a number of tweeps traced the issue back to the government. They found a way of reeling some Nigerians politicians into the matter.

See some of the reactions below:

Recently, dancehall singer Timaya reacted to the arrest of Naira Marley. He looked at the matter from a spiritual angle and concluded that the arrest of the singer was due to the way he used his tongue.

