Young lady calls out man who attacked herself and her friend in the UK, says the man is a racist who called them names

A young Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom has accused a man of being racist towards herself and her friend. The lady took to popular mirco-blogging platform, Twitter, to share her experience with the unidentified man.

The young Nigerian lady identified simply as @InaXassan had shared a tweet, alleging that a man had attacked her friend in East Ham while she was filming a video.

@InaXassan shared a photo of the man that attacked her friend with the tweet. She explained that the man had spat on them and physically attacked her friend.

According to her, the case was reported to the police, but the police refused to find the man, claiming that they know nothing about him. She also stated that her friend's phone had broken when the man slapped her.

In another tweet, she asked people not to belittle her by saying she is lying about the incident. She said they reported the case, but the justice system was already showing signs that they do not care about the racist incident.

In another news from Nigerians in diaspora, Legit.ng had reported the sad story of a Nigerian graduate schooling in Canada. The lady identified as Ife had taken to popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to share her experience of racism and discrimination.

