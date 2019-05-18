Gunmen kidnap three travelers in Ondo Community
- 18/05/2019 12:57:00
- 5
- 0
Three persons traveling in a Toyota Corolla car and Mitsubishi Pick up Van coming for a wedding at Ikare Akoko have been reportedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen along Auga-Ikare road in Ondo state.
The men were abducted on the same spot where Olori Agunloye, the wife of the Alauga of Auga and her driver were kidnapped last year between Auga and Ise Akoko.
A woman who is a wife to one of the victims was left with her two children to report the case for possible negotiation on ransom.
The police in Ikare in conjunction with vigilante group had swung into action by combing the bush to rescue the victims and arrest the criminals.
The Alauga of Auga, Oba Samuel Agunloye said two things must be applied to eliminate or reduce the menace.
He said for kidnapping and other criminalities to be reduced, there should be Army formation with police outpost in the area.
He disclosed that Ipele-Isua-Auga Akunu-kabba federal highway needed to be rehabilitated for free flow of vehicles.
As at the press time, no family had been contacted for negotiations.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles