Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked in South Africa
- 8 hours 55 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
The bodybuilder and former politician was chatting with fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man took a flying leap and kicked him high in the back.
“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” Schwarzenegger, 71, said on Twitter.
“I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realised I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”
Schwarzenegger was in Johannesburg for the annual Arnold Classic Africa, an international multi-sports festival.
“He was sadly and unexpectedly attacked by a crazed fan as he was doing a walk-through to support athletes,” the organisers said, adding the attacker — who was immediately apprehended — was known to police for similar incidents in the past.
Schwarzenegger told organisers he would not press charges.
AFP.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles