- A young man claiming to be the son of billionaire Ned Nwoko has come out to disassociate himself from his father

- According to him, his father abandoned them when he was a kid and left his mother with the responsibility of taking care of them

- The young man who recently graduated from the university of Port Harcourt dedicated his certificate to his mom

It appears the drama surrounding billionaire and politician, Ned Nwoko’s marriage to actress Regina Daniels, is not going to end anytime soon.

Currently trending on social media is the recent post made by a young man reportedly the son of the billionaire.

Identified on Instagram as @emzynednwoko, he took to his page to put up a post disassociating himself from the billionaire, claiming Nwoko abandoned them and left his mother with the responsibility of taking care of them.

Sharing photos of himself on his convocation from the university of Port Harcourt, he dedicated his school certificate to his mother.

The young man also went on to state that he would love to be addressed as Emzy and not ‘the billionaire’s son' and is finally ready to pursue his music career.

Emzy who has since gone private on Instagram after his shocking claims, has left everyone buzzing with reactions over what most regard as heavy allegations.

This report comes barely a few days after the billionaire got his teen actress wife, Regina Daniels, yet another multi-million Naira car.

Daniels who took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her brand new car which she customized "4 EVA 16'.

