- Vincent Kompany has confirmed he will leave Manchester City this summer

- The Belgian led the Citizens to a historic domestic double at the end of this campaign

- Kompany won 4 Premier Leagues and 8 other silverware during his reign at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Saturday’s FA cup triumph over Watford would be his last for the club.

The Belgain led the Citizens to a historic domestic treble at the end of this season, having earlier won the Premier League title and EFL Cup.

Bringing his eleven-year reign at the Etihad Stadium to an end, Kompany gave City his best this term, scoring the thunderous goal that helped his team emerge EPL champions.

The 33-year-old scored 20 goals in 360 appearances for Man City in all competitions, having joined them in 2008 from Hamburger SV.

Kompany through an open letter on Facebook described his exit as "unreal" although he divulged that it was a decision that was bound to take shape sooner or later.

"As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out. I feel nothing but gratefulness.

"I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club. I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last.

"I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester.

"I will never forget how all Man City supporters remained loyal to me in good times and especially bad times. Against the odds you have always backed me and inspired me to never give up."

Kompany's time at the Manchester Club has been the stuff of dreams after he joined them at 2008 from German outfit Hamburg.

At the time, City were transitioning into new ownership and Kompany was part of the new-age squad that would go on to make history in the 11 years he was at the club.

His final goal for the club was also one to remember as a thunderbold from outside the box claimed a 1-0 victory against Leicester City and placed City in pole position to retain the title for the first time in their history.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak noted Kompany's departure as he praised the tall Belgian for his illustrious career at the club.

"He defines the essence of the club. For a decade he has been the lifeblood, the soul, and beating heart of a supremely talented squad," he said in a statement.

During his time at the Etihad, Kompany has won 10 major honors, all in which he has pkayed a crucial part in.

The honors include four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups. He was also named player of the season in City's dramatic first title victory. in the 2011/2012 season

