- Lampard guided Derby County to the Championship play-off finals after defeating Leeds in the semi-final

- The incredible victory at Elland Road saw Lampard splash over £2,800 partying at the King's Head in Duffield

- His side is now scheduled to play Aston Villa for a chance to seal Premier League promotion

Derby County's thrilling victory over Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday, May 15, appears to have sent Frank Lampard into a complete meltdown.

Lampard successfully masterminded a comeback over Leeds to set up a play-off final date with Aston Villa.

Derby overturned a 1-0 defeat suffered in the first leg to defeat Leeds 4-2 in the semis to reach the finals to be played at Wembley Stadium.

And to celebrate the milestone, Lampard took the celebrations to The King's Head in Duffield, where he is thought to have spent over £2,800 on drinks.

Whereas there is no confirmation it was Derby who racked up the bar bill, an eagle-eyed fan took to social media to share a snapshot of the bill with the caption: "Lampards (sic) bar bill good lad."

The bill provided enough evidence drinks were flowing through the night as Derby staff and players made merry.

Up to 200 beers had been ordered, 65 shots of Grey Goose vodka, 38 tequilas, bottles of Prosecco, 54 Sambucas and over 70 Jagermeisters.

Meanwhile, previous celebrations in the dressing room showed Lampard mocking Leeds fans by singing one of their own chants.

He will be hoping to overcome Aston Villa in the finals to help his side earn Premier League promotion in his debut in football management.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Frank Lampard’s tutored-side Derby County are closing in on EPL return after securing their spot in the Championship play-off final with a 4-2 win (winning 4-3 on aggregate) over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Derby County lost the first leg of the semi-final tie 1-0 at Pride Park, but returned to winning ways on Wednesday, May 15 after suffering an early setback due to Stuart Dallas goal in the 24th minute.

