Home | News | General | Nigerian striker scores for Barcelona in Champions League final in heavy loss to Lyon

- Asisat Oshoala went down with her side Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League final

- The Nigerian international scored the only goal in Barcelona's 4-1 loss to Lyon in the final played at Budapest

- Oshoala finished her loan deal on a high scoring eight goals in ten matches for the Barcelona ladies

Asisat Oshoala scored as Barcelona Ladies suffered 4-1 loss to Olympic Lyon in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

The Super Falcons striker netted a consolation goal for the Blaugrana before the final whistle after going four goals behind in the first half.

Oshoala was brought on as a second half substitute for Toni Duggan in the 66th minute but there was little she could do to save her team from losing the ultimate prize.

READ ALSO: Bayern Munich emerge Bundesliga champions as Ribery, Robben bow out in style

Dzsenifer Marozsan opened scoring for the French side as early as the fifth minute, while current Women's World Player of the Year, Ada Hegerberg scored a hat-trick before the break.

The win was Lyon's fourth successive Champions League title and their third trophy this season after winning the French Championship and the Coupe de France.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

On the other hand, it was a disappointing season for Barcelona who also lost the LigaIberdola title to closest rivals Atletico Madrid on the domestic scene.

Oshoala who is loan at Barcelona from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian ended the season with eight goals in ten matches in all competitions for the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala was in cloud nine on Sunday, April 28, after helping her club Barcelona reach Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

Although the Super Falcons' star did not score in the semifinal encounter against Bayern Munich, she was superb for Barcelona despite having a player sent off.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

11 years childless, Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside shares his story | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...