



Former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, has said the Federal Government will spare nothing in bringing the full weight of the law to bear on any political party, individuals or groups trying to disrupt President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration on May 29.





Recall that the Federal Government had earlier accused the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential flagbearer in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, of planning to sabotage President Buhari’s administration.





But the main opposition party immediately fired back, asking the government to face its woes





Atiku on his part also accused the Minister of lying to Nigerians.





He said: “Politicians are always talking and all the words they use come from the dictionary. That is the area of exercise of free speech. The fact is, when it gets to free speech plus, which means more than free speech, then in a division of labour setting, those who have the responsibility to bring order to the system will step in and bring sanity to the system.





“In other words, anybody who wants to disturb the order and peace of the polity will have his or herself to blame. Be it political party or any set of people who want to disturb the peace in the country, including swearing-in ceremony of the President will have himself to blame.





“It is only the person that is ignored that will think he has what it takes to be disobedient by undermining the system. Nobody, however powerful they think they are can undermine an established order. It is impossible. Whether PDP or any other persons that willfully test the ability of government to instill order and discipline will have themselves to blame. They will realise that government does not just have teeth, it can also bite.”

However, in an interview with Daily Independent, Momoh said while politicians were free to talk as freedom of expression was enshrined in the constitution, anybody who thinks he can abuse the freedom will be decisively dealt with.

