Home | News | General | What’ll happen to politicians ‘plotting’ to disrupt Buhari’s inauguration
Nigerian striker scores for Barcelona in Champions League final in heavy loss to Lyon
Stop insulting me -Okorocha tells VON DG

What’ll happen to politicians ‘plotting’ to disrupt Buhari’s inauguration



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, has said the Federal Government will spare nothing in bringing the full weight of the law to bear on any political party, individuals or groups trying to disrupt President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration on May 29.

Recall that the Federal Government had earlier accused the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential flagbearer in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, of planning to sabotage President Buhari’s administration.

But the main opposition party immediately fired back, asking the government to face its woes

Atiku on his part also accused the Minister of lying to Nigerians.
However, in an interview with Daily Independent, Momoh said while politicians were free to talk as freedom of expression was enshrined in the constitution, anybody who thinks he can abuse the freedom will be decisively dealt with.

He said: “Politicians are always talking and all the words they use come from the dictionary. That is the area of exercise of free speech. The fact is, when it gets to free speech plus, which means more than free speech, then in a division of labour setting, those who have the responsibility to bring order to the system will step in and bring sanity to the system.

“In other words, anybody who wants to disturb the order and peace of the polity will have his or herself to blame. Be it political party or any set of people who want to disturb the peace in the country, including swearing-in ceremony of the President will have himself to blame.

“It is only the person that is ignored that will think he has what it takes to be disobedient by undermining the system. Nobody, however powerful they think they are can undermine an established order. It is impossible. Whether PDP or any other persons that willfully test the ability of government to instill order and discipline will have themselves to blame. They will realise that government does not just have teeth, it can also bite.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 75 of 75