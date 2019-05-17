Home | News | General | Man recounts how he wrote JAMB eight times before gaining admission, shares success story
Man recounts how he wrote JAMB eight times before gaining admission, shares success story
- 3 hours 12 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
For Gabriel Otaigbe, success didn't come easy. He suffered depression and humiliation in his quest to gain admission after writing JAMB eight times.
Today, his story is one of triumph as he's a proud graduate. Read below.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 74 of 74