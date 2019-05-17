Home | News | General | Man recounts how he wrote JAMB eight times before gaining admission, shares success story
Let the games begin- Shatta Wale speaks about his fight with Stonebwoy
Falana writes Buhari, seeks release of 40 Nigerians from ‘illegal custody’ of navy

Man recounts how he wrote JAMB eight times before gaining admission, shares success story



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Graduate who wrote JAMB eight times before gaining admission shares his success story

For Gabriel Otaigbe, success didn't come easy. He suffered depression and humiliation in his quest to gain admission after writing JAMB eight times.


Today, his story is one of triumph as he's a proud graduate.  Read below.


Graduate who wrote JAMB eight times before gaining admission shares his success story

Graduate who wrote JAMB eight times before gaining admission shares his success story

Graduate who wrote JAMB eight times before gaining admission shares his success story

Graduate who wrote JAMB eight times before gaining admission shares his success story
Graduate who wrote JAMB eight times before gaining admission shares his success story

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 74 of 74