Goodluck Jonathan speaks on alleged withdrawal of billions from CBN
Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to alleged withdrawal of billions of Naira from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, while he was in office.
The former president, who spoke at a meeting organised by the Anglican Community in Abuja on Friday, described the allegation as false and misleading.
He expressed sadness and disappointment at those spreading such allegations.
Jonathan said: “I remember a particular incidence where somebody was talking about billions that were removed from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) when I was in power and I asked them, how many trucks were used to carry all these billions?
“In Nigeria, we get carried away by figures and it’s sad that we go too low to tell lies against people.”
The immediate past president however called for more prayers over the spate of insecurity in the country and demanded that more should be done to nip the crisis in the bud.
