



The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has finally filed his defence of five volumes of 1800 pages and also moved to present 203 witnesses who would tell the whole world that there was a free and fair election on 23th March 2019.





This was declosed by the Governor’s lawyer, Barrister Musa Abdullahi Lawan, on Saturday.





Lawan spoke after filing the Governor’s defence before the State Elections Tribunal sitting at Milla road, Kano.





Barrister Lawan, who is one of the leading counsels to the Governor, said the PDP’s petition was unnecessary in the first place but since it is filed, they would still have to grapple with losing.

He said, “We brought in our processes in defense of the petition and we have done it with the time and we are very confidence of winning and right from the beginning we are saying PDP petition was unnecessary.”





The lawyer said they are bringing in 203 witnesses who are key and they are to tell the Court that there was indeed an election and that the PDP petition was baseless.





The Governor’s defense counsel noted that with the filing of the petition within 20-25 days, the trial in the governorship election would fully commence.





He added that they have filed their petition within the stipulated time of 21 days, claiming that even PDP exhausted their time before they filed in their petition.





“We are highly confidence of winning this case because the whole world admits that their was an elections and that Governor Ganduje actually wins the election,” he said.





The counsel to Ganduje dispelled rumors that they influenced the transfer of the presiding tribunal Judges to bring in those who would favour them, but insisted that the number of cases of about 50 cases are bigger than only one tribunal to handle.

