Home | News | General | Atiku demands N500m, written apology from Buhari’s aide for ‘tweeting lies’ about him
Wike accuse an army general of running oil bunkering syndicate in Rivers
LOL! See the shocking answers a "born again" Christian student gave in her exams after she refused to cheat

Atiku demands N500m, written apology from Buhari’s aide for ‘tweeting lies’ about him



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 56 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Atiku Abubakar, presidemtial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked Lauretta Onochie, an aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, for an apology and N500 million for “defamation”.

In a letter dated May 14 and addressed  to Onochie by Mike Ozekhome, his lawyer, the presidential candidate threatened to commence a N2 billion suit against her if she did not meet his demands.

On May 7, Onochie had tweeted that the former vice-president was on a United Arab Emirates (UAE) watch list.

“Atiku on UAE watchlist- Security sources,” Buhari’s aide tweeted.


“Security operatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are keeping a close tab on a former Nigerian Vice Pres Atiku Abubakar who has been in the Middle East nation for several weeks now
What is he doing there?

“Me: Shopping for Terrorists?”

Atiku on UAE watchlist- Security sources

Security operatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are keeping a close tab on a former Nigerian Vice Pres Atiku Abubakar who has been in the Middle East nation for several weeks now
What is he doing there?

Me: Shopping for Terrorists? pic.twitter.com/4EBccZadfi

— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 7, 2019

Her claim was discovered to be false.

The presidential candidate asked Onochie to publish a retraction in six national newspapers and one international daily as well as on social media.

“Your odious publication is clearly also aimed at rubbishing our client’s image and reputation,” the letter read.

“It has caused him national and international backlash and embarrassment and done incalculable damage to him.

“Your publication has also caused our client, in the eyes of reasonable members of the public, unspeakable odium, obloquy, hatred, ridicule and psychological trauma.

“He has thereby been subjected to the shame and infamy of being viewed by members of the public as not only corrupt, but as a terrorist and sponsor of terrorism. Numerous telephone calls, emails, visits, letters and private social media chats by his family members, friends, political and business associates, and international statesmen and women in the last few days attest to the alarm and serious concerns generated by your false publication.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72