LOL! See the shocking answers a "born again" Christian student gave in her exams after she refused to cheat



Check out the shocking answers a "born again" Christian student gave in her biology exams after she refused to accept expo

A born again Christian student shocked exam officials with the answers she wrote in her biology exam sheet during the ongoing NABTEB exam.

Apparently, the student did not take biology classes because her school had the option of taking clothing and textile classes instead. However, during the exam, biology was compulsory and she had no idea what to write.

Other students seemed to have been given answers to the questions but due to her faith, she refused to cheat.

But what has people in shock are the things she wrote in her answer booklet.

Read them below.

Loading...
