The outgoing Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, has said that the people of the state literally flogged them out of office in the last election because they were tired of the current government in the state.





The Speaker, who was a lecturer at the Amadu Bello University and was brought into politics by for Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki, told Vanguard that the Saraki’s political dynasty will bounce, adding that only God knows when.





According to him, it was the current government that the people were tired of and booted out, adding that “The people have ‘kobokoed’ us.”





Ahmad, a former member of the House of Representatives, representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South federal constituency, said, “We have taken a decision that there will be peaceful transition, which is happening.





“We will not at all interfere with government. It is not they that the people voted for. It is we that people voted out.





“They never cared of who was on that ballot. It is this government that the people were tired of and booted out.





“We never had that feeling of disaffection or what we have done wrong. The people have ‘kobokoed’ us.





“Now we are feeling the pains. We will correct ourselves and appeal to the people that we have changed for another come back.





“For sure the dynasty will definitely bounce back but only God knows when.”





He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari was the best person that can effectively fight corruption in this country.





Ahmad added that Buhari has integrity and does not care about personal wealth, adding that it was hard to find five percent of politicians like the President.





He, however, said that the President has been applying the wrong approach to his desire to kill corruption.





He added, “I always said it that if Buhari leaves in 2023, this same system of fighting corruption is not sustainable.





“You don’t fight corruption that only you believe in. You should take Nigerians along.





“I have said it that Buhari is the best person that can effectively fight corruption in this country.





“It is a great opportunity. Buhari could have brought corruption to a standstill in this country, he has integrity, he does not care about personal wealth.





“It is hard to find five percent of politicians like him. And people around him know that.





“I don’t know whether God has not answered our prayers but we will keep praying that God gives us somebody like Buhari that will now come and sit down with Nigerians, asks them questions on how to fight corruption. If you ask me I will not fight corruption through the courts.”

