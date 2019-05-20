Actress Regina Daniels’ stepson dissociates self from his dad’s wealth





One of the alleged sons of billionaire businessman and rumored husband of actress, Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, Emzy, has appealed to Nigerians to desist from referring to him as a 'billionaire son'.





According to Emzy who recently graduated from the University of Port Harcourt, Nwoko is a deadbeat dad who has never provided for him.





Emzy stated that he was abandoned for his mother who has since been taking care of him.





I Got To Tell You All This,

So You Can Address Me As EMZY, Not As A BILLIONAIRE'S SON





My Fathers Wealth Is Not My Wealth.





My Mum Has Always Brought Me Up To Be An Independent Gentle Man,

I Hustle For My Own Money.





Since He Abandoned Us Right From When I Was A Kid, And Only GOD Has Been My Helper,

I Have Never Experienced This Fatherly Love Since I Was Born.





My Mum Had To Suffer And Grind Just To Make Sure I Go To School And So I Don't Starve.





That Was Why I Had To Take A Pause On My Musical Career.





And Now Am A Graduate Of The University Of Port Harcourt,

I Dedicate My Certificate To My Mum.. Thanks For Always Being There When Everyone Left,





Thanks Mum,For You Never Gave up On Me,

I Finally Made You Proud, I Can Now Gladly Get Back To My Music And Am Fully Ready To Unleash The Star In Me.





My Candid Advice To All Fathers Out There, "Never You Abandon Your Child, Simply Because You Don't Want There Mum Anymore, For You Don't Know What The Future Holds.





By Monday 20th May 2019.

Will Tell if I will Still Bear Your Name Anymore.





GoOD NiGhT..





