Home | News | General | Tony Momoh warns those trying to disrupt Buhari's inauguration, says they will be dealt with

- Those planning to disrupt President Muhammadu Buhari's inauguration on May 29 have been warned that repercussion will follow their action

- The warning was issued by a former minister of information, Tony Momoh, who says that the federal government will deal with such people

- Momoh says nobody, however powerful they think they are, can undermine an established order

A former minister of information, Tony Momoh, has cautioned those planning to disrupting President Muhammadu Buhari's inauguration on May 29, saying that the federal government will deal with such people.

Momoh, who cautioned the intending troublemakers in an interview with Daily Independent, said anyone who abuses freedom of speech will be decisively dealt with.

Legit.ng gathers that the former minister said: “Politicians are always talking and all the words they use come from the dictionary. That is the area of exercise of free speech. The fact is, when it gets to free speech plus, which means more than free speech, then in a division of labour setting, those who have the responsibility to bring order to the system will step in and bring sanity to the system.

READ ALSO: Students in Nasarawa school receive lessons under scorching sun

“In other words, anybody who wants to disturb the order and peace of the polity will have his or herself to blame. Be it political party or any set of people who want to disturb the peace in the country, including swearing in ceremony of the President will have himself to blame.

“It is only the person that is ignored that will think he has what it takes to be disobedient by undermining the system. Nobody, however powerful they think they are, can undermine an established order. It is impossible.

"Whether PDP or any other persons that willfully test the ability of government to instill order and discipline will have themselves to blame. They will realise that government does not just have teeth, it can also bite.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government said it had credible evidence to back up its recent claim that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was planning to “sabotage the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, generally overheat the polity and make the country ungovernable”.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed revealed this on Saturday, May 18, at the 2019 edition of his Annual Ramadan Lecture held at his home town, Oro, Kwara state.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Mohammed said: “As you are aware, a few days ago we raised the alarm that either by themselves or via their proxies, the PDP and it’s presidential candidate are doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari Administration."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Nigerians set 2nd term agenda for President Buhari | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...