Home | News | General | Eibar battle Barcelona to draw as Messi nets brace in final La Liga game of 2018-19 season

Lionel Messi netted a brace as Eibar battled Barcelona to a 2-2 draw in a tough La Liga clash on Sunday, May 19, at Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

The encounter saw the home-side take the lead after 20 minutes of action through Marc Cucurella.

READ ALSO: Paul Pogba 'must hand in transfer request' to join Real Madrid this summer

But eleven minutes later, Messi levelled scores for the La Liga champions, before sending them into the lead with his second goal a minute after.

However, on the strike of the halftime Pablo De Blasis netted Eibar second to see both sides go into the break on 2-2.

Despte series of chances created in the second half, none of the teams were able to net again as the two sides shared the spoils in their final game of the 2018-19 La Liga campaign.

..More to follow

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...