President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 15, accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, ruler of Saudi Arabia and custodian of the two holy mosques.

The President was invited by the Saudi monarch to visit the country with the aim of performing the Umrah.

“The President will embark on the journey May 16th, and will be accompanied by close personal aides,” says Personal Assistant to the President, Bashir Ahmad.

As announced, President Buhari departed for Saudi Arabia on Thursday, May 16 to perform Umrah.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Hijaz, Saudi Arabia, performed by Muslims that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

Since the president and his wife, Aisha, arrived Saudi Arabia, several pictures video of them performing various religious rites have been shared on social media. See some below:

However, the among all the pictures and videos shared so far, the one that seems to attract Nigerians' attractions the most is an unconfirmed video where the president is spotted running during one of the religious rites.

Sharing the video on Twitter, CBN Gov Akinsola Ak tweeting at @cbngov_akin1 hilariously stated: "PMB IN 100 METRES RELAY AS HE PRAYS FOR NIGERIA AT LESSER HAJJ

President Buhari and his Wife Dr Aisha Buhari @aishambuhari performs Umrah (lesser Hajj) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

ME: See my President Running like @usainbolt

Wailers said PMB is Jubril he can't remove his CAP"

Also sharing the same video on Twitter, Just Event Online says by running at such a speed, President Buhari has proved "his critics wrong about his health status".

"He was seen running at sarfa and marwa function in KSA whole performing lesser hajj along Muslims Ummah," the tweet reads further.

Similarly, Mathew tweeting at @ATM_ReGe also said: "I saw President Buhari at some point running... The same man the opposition said he's not fit or are my eyes deceiving me?"

However, the authenticity of the video has been questioned. Diogu Chijioke chukwuemeka Raymond tweeting at @Cee2Jay claims the video was actually shot in 2013.

Tunebay tweet at @natunebay in his own insists the video is authentic pointing attention to voice of the NTA's reporter Kudu Abubakar who allegedly filed the report for the Nigeria's national television.

Legit.ng has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

President Buhari's health status has repeated been a source of concern to many Nigerians especially as he spent a huge part of his first term in the UK treating a yet to be disclosed illness.

Meanwhile, earlier reports from Abuja say that lepers in the Alheri Special Village, Yangoji in Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory are unhappy that they have been sidelined after contributing to President Buhari's victory in the 2019 general elections.

The lepers expressed sadness that despite their contribution to Buhari's victory in 2015 and 2019, they were yet to get benefits from his government.

The reports quoted head of the village, Ali Isa as saying on Saturday, May 18 while receiving food items donated to the village by the Qatari Charity Organization that his community lacked basic amenities. They had no electricity, he said, after their transformer was stolen.

