- Vincent Kompany confirms he will part ways with Manchester City this summer

- The Belgian is now set to become Anderlecht's player-manager after signing a 3-year-deal with club

- Kompany enjoyed a glittering 11-year career at Etihad where he won 12 major titles at the Etihad Stadium including four Premier League titles

Vincent Kompany is set to join Anderlecht as player-manager after announcing he will Man City in the summer.

Kompany confirmed on Sunday, May 19, he is set to depart from the newly-crowned Premier League champions, thereby ending his 11-year glittering football career with City.

The 33-year-old now heads back to his boy-hood club after signing a three-year deal to both play for and coach the Belgian Pro League side.

The former Man City captain has since described his new role as the "most passionate yet rational" decision he has ever made.

"For the next three years, I will take up the role of Player-Manager of RSC Anderlecht," the defender wrote in an open letter to supporters.

"As a footballer, I was born and raised at RSC Anderlecht. Since the age of 6, I have been one with that club. A history of 34 league titles, they are second to none," he submitted.

The centre-back leaves the Etihad outfit having won 10 major titles at the club, including a first-ever historic English domestic treble in the just concluded 2018/19 season.

He joined Man City in the summer of 2008, and went on to establish himself as an integral squad member, making over 350 appearances for the Citizens, with 20 goals to his name.

