- A young Nigerian man has graduated as the overall best student from a US university

- The man graduated with a 4.00 CGPA from Texas A&M University Kingsville

- Nnanna Edmund is getting ready to obtain his doctorate degree at the University of California, Berkley

A young Nigerian man is being celebrated by his friend on social media after he bagged his masters degree at a prestigious university in the United States. The young man had graduated as the overall best student in his school.

The man identified as Nnanna Edmund graduated with a 4:00 Cumulative Grade Point Average from the Texas A&M University Kingsville in the Uniteds States.

Legit.ng had come across the success story after it was on Twitter by a user identified simply as Chi. The user had taken to the to the platform to celebrate Edmund, whom he described as his friend.

According to Chi, Edmund had gained his bachelors and doctorate degree in the space of seven years and he is on his way to obtain his doctorate at the University of California, Berkley.

Chi further expressed his friend has grown into an exceptional man. He noted that he went from a shy man in Oyigbo to joining the United States Army Reserves.

The proud friend also revealed that Edmund also became an American who excelled in all areas. Chi added that he is happy to see how Nigerians excel in the right environment and condition.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young Nigerian woman had been commissioned as Second Lieutenant of the United States Army. The woman's husband had taken to social media to celebrate her achievement.

