Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has come under heat following the arrest of yahoo activist and artiste, Naira Marley as many people believe he has a hand in his arrest.

It appears Ruggedman has had enough of people accusing him of having a hand in the arrest of singer and a proud supporter of yahoo, Naira Marley. Recall earlier on, Ruggedman had admitted to being happy about the arrest even though he had nothing to do with it.

Well, it appears few people believed him as he recently took to social media to once again address the issue, calling on anyone who has proof of his involvement to make it public. He further revealed that he would not be making any more post denying the allegations against him.

He wrote: "MY LAST POST ON THIS MATTER! YOU CANT SATISFY HUMANS! I know a lot of people want to use this sensitive case to trend, so I will not mention any handle directly. But all I will ask is that "anyone with proof of Ruggedman writing a petition against Naira Marley should please make it public asap so people will see. If they dont, then people should know they are sick and only trying to trend themselves.

The same person fighting rogue police on behalf of innocent youths, can not turn around and get a young guy arrested because of ordinary insults.It's a pity how quick Nigerians forget cos they are angry, but time will tell.God bless us all."

Meanwhile, fans of Nigerian singer Naira Marley recently stormed EFCC's office to protest the arrest of the musician. Amidst carrying placards and singing solidarity songs, they demanded for his release. A video of them engaging in this act has since gone viral.

