A 37-year-old Nigerian-born doctor based in the United States identified as Chibawanye Ene has won the 2019 Ronald L Bittner Award on brain tumor research.

A quarterly journal on cancer titled Applied Radiation Oncology stated that Ene received the award at the 2019 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) annual scientific meeting which held from April 13 to April 17 in San Diego, US.

Ene, who hails from Akpugo in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state, won the award with his research work titled: “Anti-PD-L1 Immunotherapy Enhances Radiation-induced Abscopal Response in Glioblastoma”.

The Cable reports that Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.

Legit.ng gathers that Glioblastoma symptoms ranges from headaches to personality changes, nausea, and incontinence.

Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that helps immune system fight cancer.

This type of cancer treatment is said to have been largely unsuccessful in the treatment of Glioblastoma.

The journal stated that the molecular structure of the tumor found in that form of cancer only allows few of the cancerous cells to be eliminated during treatment.

Promise for better treatment options was shown in the new findings in Ene's research, which revealed that “radiation combined with Anti PD L1 therapy induces an immunological response to unirradiated glioblastoma”.

The journal said: “The researchers are currently optimizing other treatment combinations that could also be readily assessed in phase I human clinical trials."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Adebayo Alonge made the country proud by winning the 2019 BNP Paribas Group Deep Tech Prize for inventing handheld nanoscanners that can detect fake drugs.

The award, under the umbrella of Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge, is a renowned global startup competition designed specifically to address the needs of deeptech entrepreneurs across several different industries and technologies.

The Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge gives scientists and deeptech entrepreneurs from across the world a platform for their research and projects, providing equity-free prize money as well as other funding opportunities, global visibility and connections with key players in the deeptech innovation network.

Alonge who was emotional while receiving the award, said: "Thank you so much. It's been a long journey personally for me, from the 15 years when I was surviving from a fake drug to standing today in front of you here and letting you to be in my dream and the dream of my co-founders to make sure that most of people are safe from fake medicines."

