Imo state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, says he is still the undisputed leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the south-east.

Okorocha made the comment while reacting to criticisms from the director-general of Voice of Nigeria, (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who is also an APC chieftain.

Okorocha in statement sent to journalists on Saturday, May 18 by his media aide, Sam Onwumeodo, advised Okechukwu, to learn the ropes of politics from his ward after losing in his booth in the 2019 general elections.

The governor pointed out that Okechukwu should have known from 2019 general election that he still holds the ace of the APC in the south-east zone.

“He has continued his media attacks on Governor Rochas Okorocha even when one had thought that with the 2019 elections he should have stopped his insults on the Imo governor having seen that the election had proved that without Okorocha there is nothing like APC in the south-east and in Imo in particular,” the statement said.

Okechukwu who is from Enugu state, had in his latest media attack, accused the governor of ruining the APC in the south-east.

Highlighting some of his achievements in APC in the zone, the governor said: “I had toured the whole of south-east when nobody believed that APC was going to see the light of the day. I won the governorship for the party in Imo, won 24 out of the 27 members of the House of Representatives, won one Senate and five House of Representatives seats, all for the party.

“But prior to the 2019 election, those playing the politics of 2023 in 2019 recruited men like Osita Okechukwu against Governor Okorocha, blackmailing him at the least opportunity they had, and gave the erroneous impression that without Okorocha, they could fly in Imo and south-east generally with APC.

“But in the 2019 election, the fact spoke for its self-that Okorocha truly holds the ace of APC both in Imo and in the south-east generally. And a careful look at the 2019 election results showed that Okorocha was in charge except that with the crisis men like Okechukwu created in Imo APC, INEC capitalised on that and I did some strange things.

“Incidentally, and interestingly too, Osita Okechukwu is playing his own politics on the pages of newspapers and most of the times attacking Governor Okorocha unprovoked. He lost all the elections in his booth, ward and local government. On the day of the presidential election, he was warned by the PDP guys not to come out and he never came out.

“We challenge him to publish the results of his booth, ward and local government in all the elections. He does not talk about APC in his state, but always talking about Imo APC because he knows that is the only state in the south-east APC is grounded before they used wicked blackmail and unfounded propaganda to inject virus into the party.

“Okechukwu should try to build APC in his ward before continuing his insults on Okorocha.”

Meanwhile, Okorocha has accused Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of witch-hunting him after he ensured his emergence as national chairman of the APC.

Okorocha who is at loggerheads with the national leadership of the APC, accused Oshiomhole of plotting to bring him down.

“There is nothing personal between me and Adams Oshiomhole other than the fact that he is part and parcel of this high level of conspiracy to bring down Rochas politically.

“What is painful is that Adam Oshiomhole that I literally put into this position,” Okorocha said at a news conference in Abuja.

