Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Welsh star Gareth Bale currently is struggling for form at Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to UK Sun, the former Tottenham star is repeatedly linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, courtesy of a woeful season.

The 29-year-old Bale was an unused substitute in Real Madrid final La Liga game of the season - a poor 2-0 bashing to Real Betis saw Los Blancos fans boo squad members after the game.

And club boss Zidane later hinted he had no knowledge of where Bale will be playing next season.

"We will see [if Bale continues].

"I don't know what will happen, truthfully.

"I have counted on other players lately, that is clear for my part.

"If I had another change today, the same would have happened.

"I have to look at the day to day and make decisions.

"And when there is something I do not like, or does not fit for me, I must do what I think best.

"It might be difficult for the player who has won a lot here, but the day to day is the day to day,” Zidane stressed.

Interestingly, Bale was expected to feel the vacuum created by Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit last summer, but the Welshman struggled for form in one of the worst season as a player.

At the last count, Bale netted only 14 times across all competitions as Real Madrid passed through three managers - Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solario and now Zidane during 2018-19 campaign.

The Los Blancos were also sent packing from the Champions League by Ajax and ended their campaign in Spanish topflight 19 points adrift of bitter rivals Barcelona.

In his six years at the Bernabeu, Bale claimed the Champions League four times, one La Liga title alongside a Copa del Rey winners’ medal.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Betis in their last La Liga tie of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Loren Moron broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 61st minute of the clash having played goalless draw in the first half of the season.

And barely 14 minutes after, Jese doubled his side's lead with a superb finish to put the game beyond Los Blancos.

