Toni Kroos has been rewarded with an additional four-year deal with Real Madrid as his contract is expected to end in the summer 2023.

The Germany international will appear in a press briefing on Monday, May 20, in the media room of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Kroos was left on the bench in Madrid's last match against Real Betis where they were humbled by 2-0 by the visiting side.

Los Blancos had a disastrous 2018-19 campaign finishing in third position, 19 points behind winners Barcelona and eight below city neighbours Atletico Madrid.

Real employed three coaches last summer but finally settled for Zinedine Zidane after the recording their worst outing in the domestic scene with Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

But Zidane has also not been able to get the best out of the squad since returning as manager with defeats to Valencia, Rayo Vallecano and Betis.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Toni Kroos could finally be joining long term admirers Manchester United for just £50million this summer.

The Germany international agreed to join United from Bayern Munich in 2013 but Real Madrid diverted the move and signed the midfielder in 2014.

