The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has advised the federal government against the planned disbursement of the last tranche of the Paris Club Refund to states until after the May 29 inauguration.

The president of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said the union’s recommendation to FG on the Paris Club Refund would be to delay the disbursement of the money till after May 29, when the newly elected governors would have been sworn in.

According to Wabba, the reasons border on accountability and the manner the previous refunds were used by some governors.

“The incumbent governors have a few days to go, so I am of the strong view that the money should actually be given to the incoming governors who would start on a clean slate and address substantial issues in governance.

“Clearly, some of the outgoing governors would like to use the money to pay severance allowances, which I think is not a priority, and you know that some of the states have spent a huge amount of money on their build-up for the 2019 elections," Wabba said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the N649 billion final tranche of the Paris Club Refund will be shared among states in the federation.

The minister, however, added that debtor-states will have to settle their debts soon.

Ahmed said: “The total sum of N649.434 billion was verified by the ministry as the outstanding balance to be refunded to the state governments.”

Ahmed also disclosed that as at March 2019, the payments made by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stood at N691.560 billion.

