- Lagos APC chieftain, Moshood Salvador, has described Bola Tinubu as as a gift to the entire nation, not just the south-west

- Salvador also condemned Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s recent comment in which the Kaduna governor urged Lagos residents to get rid of godfatherism

- The APC chieftain urged El-Rufai to address the issues begging for his attention in Kaduna; instead of coming to Lagos to talk about godfatherism

- Salvador further described Tinubu as a gift to the Yoruba race, second only to Awolowo; stressing that attacks against him won’t be tolerated

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Moshood Salvador, has described the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, as a gift to the entire nation, not just the south-west.

Salvador made the comment on Sunday, May 19 during a chat with newsmen on the sidelines of the annual Ramadan lecture he organised at his Lagos residence, The Cable reports.

Legit.ng gathers that he said there was no way anyone could divorce the exponential growth the state had recorded since 1999 from the vision of Tinubu; and that the APC national leader had contributed heavily to the development of Lagos in particular.

Salvador also condemned Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s recent comment in which the Kaduna governor urged Lagos residents to get rid of godfatherism, which he described as a problem in the state.

Salvador said Lagosians had never complained, and described El-Rufai’s comment as unnecessary trespass.

He noted that being the most influential figure in the state’s political firmament, Tinubu was obviously El-Rufai’s target.

The APC chieftain urged all well-meaning residents to condemn the governor’s comment.

Salvador urged El-Rufai to address the issues begging for his attention in Kaduna; instead of coming to Lagos to talk about godfatherism.

He said: “It is important to let the governor of Kaduna know that it is wrong for him to come to Lagos and start talking about godfatherism.

“We do not have any problem with leaders in Lagos and El-Rufai should mind his business rather than coming here to tell us what is not.

“We hear of serious issues in Kaduna; the issue of unpaid salaries, the issue of killings and attacks on innocent people. El-Rufai has not addressed all these and he is talking about a state that is working.

“We would not condone unnecessary attacks on our leaders. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has done extremely well for the nation and the state particularly.

“He laid the foundation for the growth of the state’s IGR from N400million in 1999 to the billions that it is today.

“There is no way we can talk about a modern Lagos without mentioning Tinubu. He is a gift to the Yoruba race, second only to Awolowo. We respect him a lot and would not condone attacks on him.”

In a similar development, Legit.ng previously reported that the APC chapter in Lagos state fired back at Governor Nasir El-Rufai over his comment on godfatherism in Lagos, saying a lot of the people want to be like Bola Tinubu.

The publicity secretary of the APC in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, in a statement on Monday, May 13, said many people want to be like Tinubu and command the same respect as he does without wanting to put in the same effort. He added that Tinubu remained their leader.

