Home | News | General | Fans surprise Cee-C with two dispatch bikes as she launches athletic gear brand

BBNaija reality star, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C recently launched her athletic gear brand, Ceegar and fans are going wild with excitement!

There is no stopping an ambitious woman when she 's got her eyes aimed at the top and this can be clearly seen in the money moves BBNaija ex-housemate, Cee-C, is making.

The curvaceous reality star and business woman recently launched her her athletic gear brand, Ceegar on May 19, 2019 and her 'Spartans' couldn't be more excited.

READ ALSO: Meet Nigerian man who graduated with 4:00 CGPA from US university

Many fans flooded social media with videos and photos from the event which was graced by some celebrities including Uti who was the host and ex-housemate, Vandora who was the black capret host.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

Cee-C who stunned in a white two-piece suit was surprised by her fans who gifted her with two dispatch bikes to support her business. The video belowe shows her fans praying for a well-surprised Cee-C.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Africa Love Aid

Also present to show support for her business were ex-housemates, Ahneeka, Nina, Leo and Vandora, as earlier mentioned. Notably absent at the event were Tobi and Alex who were either not invited or had other businesses to attend to.

See photo below:

Congratulations to Cee-C!

Meanwhile, Nigerian superstar singer, Burnaboy is definitely taking necessary moves to take over the music industry on the international market. This is clearly reflected in the numerous hit songs he continues to dish out.

The VGMA 2019 which took place on Saturday, May 18 witnessed important personalities in the Ghanaian and African music gather at the new dome of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for the 20th edition of the awards, Burnaboy won a major award.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Church worker reveals why she wants to enter BBNaija | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...