Nigerian singer Naira Marley has finally made a court appearance following an 11-count charge preferred against him by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, the Am I A Yahoo Boy crooner arrived at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi on Monday, May 20, for the commencement of proceedings against him filed by the financial crimes commission.

It was also gathered that the mother of the singer could not help herself from bursting into tears upon sighting her son who has been in detention over the past days.

Recall that fellow colleague Zlatan Ibile, who was also arrested alongside the sensational music act, regained his freedom some days ago. However, Marley was held back after the EFCC reported that incriminating materials were found on his computer.

Still on Marley's arrest, veteran rapper Ruggedman, recently released a statement in which he cleared the air over his involvement his arrest by the EFCC. The top rapper expressed that even if he had initially expressed satisfaction about the development, he completely had nothing to do with.

