Stats that show Man City are the most successful Premier League club in the last 10 years

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions at the end of the recently concluded season after beating Liverpool to the prize by just one point.

The Citizens retain the title they clinched last campaign with 98 points - one point better than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday, May 19.

This however meant that Pep Guardiola's men have won the title four times in the last ten seasons - amassing the highest number of points in the process.

Prior to their recent victory in England, City won the English topflight title in 2017-18, 2013-14 and 2011-12 in the last ten years.

Manchester United are next to their city rivals on the number of points in the last decade but have one EPL title less than Chelsea.

The Red Devils have a total of 759 points in the period under review, while emerging victorious twice (2010/11 and 2012/13) in the process.

Maurizio Sarri's men are third on the log with 750 points - nine points behind Man United but have one title more than the Old Trafford side in the last 10 years.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been champions three times in the last ten years (2016/17, 2014/15 and 2009/10) season.

Arsenal are yet to win the Premier League title since the 2003/04 season when they went unbeaten in the league.

The Gunners have garnered 719 points in their last ten campaigns in the EPL - about 100 points behind Man City who are topping the chart.

Tottenham Hotspur complete the top five teams on the chart having gathered 710 points in the last ten season, but have no Premier League title to show for it.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, who have been impressive in Europe in the last few seasons get an honourable mention with 688 points.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City emerge Premier League champions after beating Brighton 4-1 in their last game of the game at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, May 12.

The season was a big fight between Manchester City and Liverpool as Pep Guardiola's men had to wait till the last day to lift the title.

It has now been revealed according to the report by UK Mirror that Manchester City earned the sum of £38.4m for winning the Premier League title.

