There's more corruption in Nigeria under Buhari - Anglican archbishop berates anti-corruption war

- Most Reverend Olusina Fape, the Anglican archbishop of Lagos, says there is more corruption in Nigeria under Buhari

- The cleric asserted that the anti-corruption fight ought not to be selective and must be fought holistically without any fear or favour

- Fape further asserted that Nigeria is no longer safe; pointing out the nefarious activities of murderous herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorists

The Most Reverend Olusina Fape, the Anglican archbishop of Lagos, has stated that there is more corruption in Nigeria under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Fape made the assertion on Saturday, May 18, in a presidential address he presented to the 3rd Session of the 12th Synod of the Diocese of Remo (Anglican Communion), at the All Saints Anglican Church, Irolu-Remo, Ogun state, Tribune reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the cleric, who is also the diocesan bishop of Remo, Ogun state, said the anti-corruption fight ought not to be selective and must be fought “holistically without any fear or favour; regardless of political affiliations of those found culpable.”

He said: “The present government rode to power on the goodwill of the people, because of the promise to fight corruption to a standstill and bring about positive change. Unfortunately, four years after, there seems to be more corruption in the system than they identified when they came in.

“The past four years have been devoted to blame games; accusing the past government of one wrong or the other. Nobody elected anybody to come and complain. People elected to govern should sit up and start addressing the perennial problems besetting this nation.”

Fape asserted that Nigeria is no longer safe; pointing out the nefarious activities of murderous herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorists.

He said: “There seems to be no respite for our nation, as far as the security situation is concerned. It is our prayer that God will expose those behind these evil groups and disgrace them out of our country.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a report by the United States revealed that there is corruption at all levels of government in Nigeria.

The report noted that the president, vice president, governors and deputy governors are given immunity from civil and criminal prosecution.

It focused on the number of convictions the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have secured.

