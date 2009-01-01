Arewa youths warn Yoruba against seeking to succeed Buhari





The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has warned the South-West against planning to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.





AYCF said after “cornering all the juicy appointments”, the South-West should not expect the support of the North to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.





The group, in a statement by its President-General, Yerima Shettima, alleged that the South-West has made the North “irrelevant in the running of government for more than four years”.





Shettima stated that “through the total dominance and manipulation of political and economic power, the South-west has badly shortchanged the north, making its people irrelevant in the running of government for more than four years.”

The statement read further, “There is no way after cornering all the juicy federal government appointments and skewing development projects in favour of the Southwest anyone will dare approach the North with the issue of seeking for Presidency in 2023. That will be totally unacceptable.”





Shettima stressed that the group would “use all legitimate avenues for resisting the manipulations of one man whose primary goal in life is the 2023 presidency and we’re assuring him that even that is no longer possible and a waste of his resources, because the country belongs to all of us.”





He stated that the era of any politician calling the shots in other people’s territory was long gone, stressing that “we’re not in a Banana Republic and the world has moved on from the era of political impunity.”

