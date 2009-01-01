Home | News | General | Magu confirms EFCC investigating Governor Okorocha
Magu confirms EFCC investigating Governor Okorocha



The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has confirmed that the agency is investigating the Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Magu disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television.

Asked if an investigation is ongoing regarding Okorocha, he responded: “definitely”.

“Of course, we are doing a couple of checks and investigations here and there. We are investigating almost everybody,” he added.


Magu, however, made it clear that the EFCC would need to attain a certain level before it can disclose any information about an ongoing investigation.

According to him, this was necessary to prevent any action that can jeopardise or interfere with the process of the inquiry.

