VIDEO: Wizkid spanks Tiwa Savage’s backside as they play at the beach



Superstar singers Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have always been linked together by fans and followers who hold the opinion that the two may just be more than friends.





This assumption by many was further given a breath of life after the Fever crooner released a music video and his love interest in the sensual clip was none other than Mama Jam Jam.





In a video that is now making the rounds online, the superstars have now given their music lovers more to talk about.





Wizkid was spotted getting a little bit too playful with the female singer as he held her hand up and used the other one to give her a good smacking on her backside.







Tiwa had instantly moved to get hold of Wizkid who ran away after his little mischief.





Watch the video below:





See as Wizkid slap Tiwa yansh... ah ah A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on May 19, 2019 at 2:49pm PDT

