Naira Marley’s mother in tears as he appears in court

Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley), on Monday appeared before a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos over allegations bordering on credit card fraud and cyber crime by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Naira Marley was seen at 9:46am when he arrived the court premises, looking sober in his white T-shirt and black trousers.

The event became emotional when his mother burst into tears on sighting him while family members who accompanied her tried to pacify her.

Her agony was intensified when she witnessed the EFCC hand him over to the Nigerian Prison Service for detention until May 30, 2019.

Justice I.N. Oweibo stood down the case some minutes after the musician entered the dock, to wait for his counsel.


However, One of the defence counsels for Naira Marley, Taiwo Oreagba is currently on ground.

Following his arrest, the anti-graft agency filed an 11-count charge against him.

The charges with suit number FHC/L/178C/19 were filed before a Lagos High Court.

According to the EFCC, some of the credit cards found on him bore the names: Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

Details later…


