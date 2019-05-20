Home | News | General | Breaking: Nigerian coach slumps, dies after brief illness

Solomon Ogbeide, head coach of Lobi Stars football club, has reportedly passed away in the morning of Monday, May 20, 2019.

The Welfare officer of the Benue state based football club Shimmu claimed that Ogbeide suffered from low blood pressure before his death.

And it is also understood that the Nigerian gaffer had complained about not feeling well prior to his death.

Lobi Stars who were knocked in the group phase of the CAF Champions League are currently second in Group A in the Nigerian Professional League table.

And with two matches left to play in the NPFL season, Lobi Stars are favoured to clinch a super-six ticket from their group.

Only Rangers have been guaranteed a place in the super-six playoffs with other teams jostling to make the final cut.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Taiwo Ogunjobi, former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is dead.

The news of Ogunjobi's demise have been confirmed on the Nigerian football governing body's NFF via their Twitter handle.

