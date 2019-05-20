Home | News | General | Nigerian lady cries out after finding change in her piggy bank despite saving for over a year

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to declare her belief for diabolical things after her sour experience with saving in a locally made piggy bank.

Saving is a difficult task for any individual, but some disciplined people have taken it upon themselves to save some money a little at a time.

Often times, stories about saving ends well when the individual finally reaps the proceeds. However, there are instances when it ends on a sad note.

A young lady identified on Twitter as Olajumoke (@MsJhummie) revealed her own sad experience on the microblogging site.

According to Olajumoke, she and her cousin had been saving in a piggy bank for over a year and when they eventually broke the box, they found paltry sums inside.

Nigerian lady left surprised after saving in piggy bank for over a year only to find paltry sum

She explained that they found N50, N20 and N5 notes which they never put inside because they usually saved N500 and N1000 notes. Olajumoke was convinced that their money went missing through diabolical means.

Some people on Twitter also agreed with her while others felt someone in their home probably played a fast one on them. See some comments below:

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that an excited lady took to social media to show off the amount she realized by saving in her piggy bank.

Happy about her new cash, she took a picture of the money she realized with the caption: “I had to break my Kolo before time because of the scary stories I kept hearing on here.”

