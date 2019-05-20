Home | News | General | President Buhari to visit Imo on Tuesday

- President Buhari would on Tuesday, May 21, visit Imo state

- The president would commission the multi-billion Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport

- Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, May 17, commissioned some of the key projects in the state

President Muhammadu Buhari will pay a one-day visit to Imo state on Tuesday, May 21.

Daily Trust reports that as part of his engagements, the president is expected to commission the multi-billion Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

Legit.ng gathered that a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the president would also commission the ultra-modern police headquarters, the magnificent prison headquarters.

Vice-President, His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was also in the state last weekend and equally commissioned some of the key projects of Governor Rochas Okorocha including the Imo International Exhibition Centre which was renamed after him.

Osinbajo also commissioned the Odenigbo Guest House, the new governor’s lodge, the government House clinic, Sam Mbakwe road, Assumpta road, Nnamdi Azikwe road, among other notable projects.

Before the visit of the vice president, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Saidi Abubakar, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Emiton Ogunwusi Ojaja, Obi of Onitsha, Prof. Alfred Achebe, Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon and other prominent traditional rulers in the country, had also commissioned some projects in the state when they came penultimate week for their post-election peace summit in Owerri including the complexes in the palace of Eze Imo.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, described Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state as a great achiever who has done very well during his tenure as eight years as governor.

It was reported that Osinbajo said this on Friday, May 17 when he commissioned projects done by the governor.

Osinbajo during the commissioning of the Imo International Exhibition Centre said even though Okorocha is not a quiet man, he has not been vocal about his achievements.

