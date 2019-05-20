Home | News | General | How FG can put an end to insecurity in Nigeria - Oluwo of Iwoland

- The rising menace of insecurity in Nigeria is a recipe for serious concern among stake holders and even traditional rulers

- The Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, on Monday, May 20, suggested a way to the federal government to end insecurity in the country

- Akanbi said that the federal government should include the efforts of traditional rulers in the nation's security system

Adbulrasheed Akanbi, oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, on Monday, May 20, urged the federal government to make provision for security votes for the traditional institution to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital, Akanbi said traditional rulers are at the grassroots of society and that they get intelligence information firsthand which can help to tame crimes, The Cable reports.

READ ALSO: Stop inciting Christian against Muslim, Boko Haram started during your tenure - Coalition carpets Obasanjo

The monarch said that the police, being “underfunded and understaffed” cannot fully combat crimes, and as such, need the help of local local security.

“Traditional rulers should be empowered to domesticate security at the grassroots which constitutes higher percent of the hideouts for kidnappers. Co-opting monarchs will unavoidably decimate security threat.

“But traditional institution should be given security vote to engage local hunters, vigilante, the Agbekoyas, trusted local Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), among others. In my own capacity, I am trying my utmost best in my domain but the institution I represent deserves security funding to act more.

“I have personally arrested a criminal in my domain and handed him over to the police. I know the nooks and crannies of my city. No criminal can survive with illegality here. I have instilled the fear in them and this has decimated atrocities in Iwo. I am ready to do more if empowered by engaging trusted local security details.

“The police saddled with this primary responsibility is underfunded and under staffed. Nigeria of over 200 million population is parading about 300,000 policemen. The police should be equipped with modern tools and should be paid good salaries and as well be assured of job security to motivate them for maximal performance.

“Government should provide surveillance helicopters to aid technical detective assignments by the police, most especially when searching kidnappers’ hideouts.”

“…the ultimate panacea is the implementation of robust youth based programs and empowerment for the Nigerian youth.

“The root of every security threat is unemployment. Addressing this will halt the menace of criminality and clean our country of social vices.

READ ALSO: 2 FRSC personnel kidnapped in Osun

“Strict punishment should be enacted and uphold by agencies of government. The fear of legal reprisal can equally disabuse some perpetrators,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Hon Yakubu Dogara, speaker, House Representatives, had said that Nigeria must win the war against violence in order to attain full civilization.

Dogara stated this on Friday, May 17 in Jos at the annual cultural festival of Berom people of Plateau known as the “Nzem Berom”.

Legit.ng gathered that the speaker, who was the chairman of the event, said that the violence confronting the country must be stopped at all cost.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

2019 Election: New IGP Speaks Tough | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...